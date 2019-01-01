Gor Mahia head coach Hassan Oktay wants a peaceful Mashemeji Derby

This will be the first time that coach Hassan Oktay is sitting in K'Ogalo's dugout for the Mashemeji Derby

Gor Mahia coach Hassan Oktay has appealed to both sets of fans to maintain peace during the Mashemeji Derby.

K’Ogalo will host perennial rivals AFC Leopards and despite the fact that he will witness his maiden Mashemeji Derby, the Cypriot says that fans should refrain from any act of hooliganism.

“I expect a big crowd at Kasarani and this is always a good atmosphere for football. My prayer is fans from both teams will maintain peace and avoid provocations that might lead to fighting.”

Oktay, on the other hand, says that the mid-week victory against Vihiga United is a motivation enough heading into the 85th clash with Ingwe.

“We won against Vihiga on Wednesday and this is a morale booster heading into the derby. The team spirit is perfect and I know we will do well. We play attractive football and fans will be entertained. I urge all the Gor Mahia fans to come to the stadium and support us."

The last time AFC Leopards won against Gor Mahia in the league was way back in 2016 when Lamine Diallo’s strike gave his team maximum points. But since then, K’Ogalo have been dominating the show.