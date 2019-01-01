Gor Mahia head coach Hassan Oktay sends a rallying call to fans ahead of Caf tie

A win for the Kenyan champions will take their tally of points in Group D to six meaning they might go top of the table

head coach Hassan Oktay has urged Kenyans to turn out in large numbers and support the team against NA Hussein Dey on Sunday.

The Kenyan Champions need maximum points to go top of Group D in the Caf Confederation Cup, but will have to dig deeper to ensure they down the Algerian side. Oktay says it will be an interesting match that can be made 'sweeter' by large attendance from the Kenyans.

“This is a big match, and it will be really interesting and entertaining for the fans. Kenyans should come out in large numbers and give us the support that we need to ensure that we get a win.

Article continues below

"It is Gor Mahia representing the country, and that is why we are requesting for support from all Kenyans irrespective of the teams they are supporting.

“The team is ready to play and get a good result on Sunday, the only doubtful player is Joash Onyango but it will be a good game for sure and a tough one too,” Oktay told Goal .

The match will be played at the Kasarani Stadium from 4pm.