Gor Mahia head coach Hassan Oktay raises concern over a congested fixture

The Kenyan champions are scheduled to play nine matches in a span of one month and the Turkish coach is not a happy man

Gor Mahia coach Hassan Oktay has admitted that they are facing a tough month.

The Kenyan champions are scheduled to play nine matches in a span of one month and the Turkish coach has raised concern over fixtures pile up. Gor Mahia are taking part in the local league and also in the Caf Champions League.

“We have nine games coming in one month which is too much. We have too many players that we will have to try and rotate so as to give them a rest. I know it will not be easy but we are ready.”

Meanwhile, striker Dennis Oliech says he is ready to start the match against Posta Rangers on Wednesday. The former Harambee Stars captain made his debut for K’Ogalo after coming on as a second half substitute in a 1-1 draw against Mathare United.

Oliech has now said that he is ready to start the match against the mailmen. “It was my first game and like it happened with my debut with the national team Harambee Stars, it started with a few minutes. I am now looking forward to making a start next Wednesday. It will take a few matches to be at my best.

“Most important is the first goal. If I get it, then I know I can score more than 20. That way, I am sure I will win a trophy with Gor Mahia with the most important one being the league title.”

The match against Posta Rangers has been moved from Kisumu to Nairobi.