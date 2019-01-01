Gor Mahia head coach Hassan Oktay: Harun Shakava is a big doubt to face Petro Atletico

The Kenyan champions will need a win against the Angolan side to be assured of a place in the quarters of the competition

coach Hassan Oktay has admitted that defender Harun Shakava is likely to miss the vital clash against Petro Atletico.

The Kenyan champions are scheduled to take on the visiting Angolan side in a do-or-die Group D Caf Confederation Cup match on Sunday. But coach Oktay has revealed to Goal that the K’Ogalo captain picked an injury against Kakamega and could be sidelined for a several weeks.

“We are in big trouble now. Shakava picked what looked like a serious injury against Homeboyz. We will have to monitor the player and see if he will be fit enough to face Petro Atletico. But he was in pain and my feeling is that he will not play any part on Sunday.

“It is very unfortunate because I was not intending to play Shakava in the match but the problems that the team encountered since we landed from forced me to. I will wait for the doctors to give me the direction but I am not optimistic because the player was in pain.”

Gor Mahia won the league match 2-1 to move joint second on the 18-team log. Against Petro, the Kenyan side will need a win to be assured of a quarter-final place for the first time in the club's history.