Gor Mahia head coach Hassan Oktay admits Hussein Dey are a tough side

K’Ogalo will be under pressure to get a win at home after losing 2-1 to Petro Atletico of Angola in their second Group D match

head coach Hassan Oktay has admitted that they will have to be at their level best to beat Hussein Dey on Sunday.

The Algerian side currently leads Group D with four points collected from two games, a point more than K’Ogalo, who have played two matches as well. The tactician is however, optimistic of a good game from his side, and believes that the Kenyan champions will get a favorable result.

“Hussein Dey is a very organized team, and they play using the European system. I have watched them severally and one thing I know is that it is not going to be easy for us. Getting a point from , away, is not a mean achievement and that tells you something about them.

“They have good players, who play in the national team, meaning they have massive experience within them. It is going to be an interesting match for sure, but a tough one as well,” Oktay told Goal in an exclusive interview.

Oktay also confirmed that defender Joash Onyango could miss the match due to injury sustained during their league match against . “Yes, we are preparing well, everyone is available apart from Joash Onyango.

Article continues below

"He (Onyango) has not been ruled out of the game yet, he will be assessed later on but everyone else is pushing hard to get a chance to play on Sunday.

“Our intention is to win all our home matches and we must do that on Sunday. We did it against Zamalek when everyone thought it was impossible and I can assure you that we will triumph here. The key objective is to reach the quarters and we are firmly on course.”

A win for Gor Mahia will take their tally of points in Group D to six meaning they might go top of the table.