Gor Mahia have nothing to celebrate from KPL championship - Oluoch

The experienced custodian says they are not sure whether they will receive the trophy and medals even after the FKF declared them winners

's long-serving goalkeeper Boniface Oluoch has admitted they are not happy even after they were declared champions of the Kenyan Premier League ( ).

Oluoch says since there is no guaranteed trophy and medals to accompany their fourth successive championship, the whole issue remains something not worth celebrating.

This is after the Football Federation (FKF) cancelled all leagues in the country, as well as promoting and relegating some teams, but the decision remains contested as the KPL managers have vowed to try and reverse the decision.

“We were declared champions but the truth is that the players have nothing to celebrate about it," Oluoch, who won the title twice with in 2011 and 2012 before his move to Gor Mahia in 2015, told The Star.

"We are not sure if they will give us a trophy and medals and most importantly, backdate the payment of the prize money from our previous triumphs."

Oluoch is angered further about the prizes the league champions normally get, and the lack thereof this time around.

In October 2019, KPL CEO Jack Oguda stated they were yet to secure a trophy for the would-be champions.

Up to now, as they fight the FKF decision, the KPL has not stated whether they have bought a trophy for the champions.

“It's time the organisers of local competitions got serious and invested heavily. It's sad that clubs spend millions of money contesting for Sh4 million which KPL gives as prize money,” Oluoch added.

The veteran goalkeeper spoke about the level of local competitions, Gor Mahia's recent performance in the continental showpieces and his desire for the next editions.

“At Gor Mahia, the pride of winning the league is earning the rights to play Caf matches. Players no longer enjoy being labelled as Kenyan champions,” he continued.

“It's time stakeholders revamped local competitions to increase the level of competition, raise the status and improve the welfare of players.

“I have always wanted to see the club advance to the group stages of the and this will be my target next season.

"The players are always ready but the never-ending issues are always a letdown. If the management can ensure travel logistics, salaries and allowances are paid on time, I am sure we will make it.”

The FKF has already nominated Gor Mahia as Kenya's Caf Champions League representative for the 2020/21 season.