Gor Mahia have not weakened AFC Leopards by signing Mainge, Odhiambo - Aduda

Gor Mahia sporting director Omondi Aduda has claimed they did not weaken their Football Kenya Federation Premier League traditional rivals AFC Leopards by signing Yusuf Mainge and Austin Odhiambo.



Odhiambo became the second player to join K'Ogalo recently after Mainge had completed a two-year deal.

Nothing peculiar

"We have not weakened AFC Leopards," Aduda told Standard Sports.

Article continues below

"At the time we were engaging Mainge and Odhiambo, they had release letters from AFC Leopards. For your information, our latest acquisition [Odhiambo] has basically been training with Bandari for almost two weeks."

"We have not engaged any contracted players. When Odhiambo failed to agree on terms with Bandari, we called him, met, talked and he agreed to join us. If anything, there is a need for AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia to look at ways they can sustain their players so that there is continuity with respect to the contracts."



Odhiambo completed a deal from AFC Leopards to Gor Mahia on Tuesday and Aduda believes the move will help make it easier for players to cross from either side.



"But there is nothing peculiar about signing a player from AFC," Aduda added.



"This is football and we must use it to break some of these traditional barriers. In the past, it was difficult for players to switch between the two clubs, but the barrier was eventually broken."





Odhiambo is expected to fill the void left by Kenneth Muguna in the attacking midfield department. Muguna joined Tanzania side Azam FC after successful Premier League seasons with the local giants, a side he also served as captain.



By joining K'Ogalo from Ingwe, Mainge and Odhiambo joined a list of players to have signed for both giants. Deomonde Selenga, Eric Masika, Wycliffe Kasaya, Humphrey Mieno, Timonah Wanyonyi, Ezekiel Odera, Jacob Keli, Jackson Saleh, Peter Opiyo, Paul Kiongera, Clifton Miheso, John Ndirangu and Collins Okoth also featured for the two clubs.



Others are James Ogola, John Okello, Paul Ochieng, Deo Odhiambo, Dan Shikanda, Steve Okumu, Matthew Ottomax, George Sunguti, and Tom Juma.