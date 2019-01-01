‘Gor Mahia have not trained for the last 11 days because of salary’ – Polack

The British coach reveals to Goal his players have downed tools for the last 11 days owing to unpaid salaries

coach Steven Polack has admitted they have not trained for the last 11 days.

Speaking exclusively to Goal, the British coach says he will not fault the players for taking the decision not to train because of unpaid salaries and asked the club management to move in and sort out the mess.

“We are not in a good position, we have not trained for two weeks, everybody knows we have not been training, we only trained two weeks ago,” Polack told Goal.

"We haven’t trained and it really hurts me but I can do nothing, I am committed to the club but it is unfortunate we are in this situation, I don’t know what to do, I am sitting here and we cannot train.

“I am hoping the team will resume training as soon as possible because we have a match the coming weekend, we have not trained for eleven days now and the situation is not good at all for the team and the players.”

Asked whether he will reprimand the players for skipping training, Polack told Goal: “I am not angry with the players for skipping training because of all they are asking for his salary which they need to be paid.

“The players are demanding their rights and I can understand for the players because they have done nothing wrong, they need money to pay bills, I cannot be angry for them, but the officials need to sort out the issues.

“They can only train when they receive money, they want money, we can’t train until they get their money, so the situation is bad, I will wait for the players to come back to training, so, for now, I am relaxing and walking around the streets of Nairobi.”

When reached for comment, Gor Mahia CEO Omondi Aduda admitted the players have not been attending training because of the financial situation at the club.

“There is nothing new, absolutely nothing new, the issue is all about money and I think the best way to solve the crisis we are facing now is to look for money,” Aduda told Goal.

“We are trying to see how best we can sort out the mess but it can only be solved if we get money, the players need the money and we don’t have money, so until we get the same, the problem will not end.”

Gor Mahia and AFC are currently struggling financially following the exit of betting firm SportPesa, who were the title sponsors for the two Kenyan giants.