‘Gor Mahia have not signed any players so far' – Polack

The British coach contradicts the situation at the club insisting they have not signed any player this January window

coach Steven Polack has admitted he is not aware whether the club have signed any players this transfer window.

Despite the club chairman Ambrose Rachier being photographed while unveiling Ugandan player Juma Balinya and midfielder Nicholas Omondi from Kibera Black Stars, Polack insists he is not aware of the signings.

“As far as I know Gor Mahia have not signed any player,” Polack told Goal on Monday. “I have just heard from you about the signings, I don’t know when they were signed and what their contracts entail.”

Pressed further to explain his stand, Polack said: “I will have a meeting with the club chairman today (Monday) maybe after I can give you more details, for now, I don’t know if we have signed anyone.”

The Kenyan champions are struggling financially and have not been able to pay their players and the technical bench since the exit of betting firm SportPesa as their official shirt partners.

The situation has seen the club lose several players this January window the most notable being Ivorian striker Yikpe Gislain Gnamien, who signed for Young Africans (Yanga SC) of and Ghanian forward Francis Afriyie – who left for Township Rollers in Botswana.

Goal also understands captain Kenneth Muguna and his assistant Joash Onyango are also unsettled at the club and have demanded to leave.