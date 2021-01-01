'Gor Mahia have not sanctioned unscrupulous collection of monies' - Ochola

The official has urged members to follow laid out guidelines when it comes to supporting the club financially

secretary-general Samuel Ochola has warned club members against heeding calls from one of the club officials to fundraise money for logistics ahead of the FKF Premier League game at home to .

Earlier on, members had raised concern after a top official at the club shared a message requesting members to come forth and contribute 500 shillings. The official further stated the first 40 members to pay will have an opportunity to watch the game scheduled to be played on Saturday at Kasarani Stadium.

"It has come to our attention that there is an unscrupulous and unsanctioned collection of monies from well-wishers of the club in the pretext of getting them access to league matches," read a statement from the club signed by Ochola and obtained by Goal.

"This is not mandated by the Executive Committee Members as the government guidelines are still effective with the ban of public gatherings and the suspension of sporting events with crowds.

"Only club officials, media and officially invited fans are mandated to attend such events at no cost.

"The club would like to categorically clarify; all payments are made to the club's official pay-bill number... or the official club bank account. Payments should not be made to individual accounts for official business."

The administrator has further insisted K'Ogalo will not be held liable for any loss of the money sent to the unofficial account. He has further asked members to desist from taking communication outside his office.

"All communication regarding matters affecting the club is officially done from the office of the Secretary-General as the office mandated to carry out this function," Ochola added.

"The club will not take any loss experienced for monies obtained from the public for the above purposes and warning has been issued not to deal in this underhand dealings with such individuals acting in malice to swindle our loyal supporters.

"We would like to warn the public against these corrupt individuals tarnishing the reputation of our beloved club and strongly come out to oppose any corrupt activities."

The reigning league champions will be targeting their third win in a row after victories over and .