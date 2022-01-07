'Gor Mahia have not recovered from Caf Confederation Cup blow' - Omollo

Gor Mahia assistant coach Sammy Omollo believes the club has not yet recovered from what he believes is a shock elimination from the Caf Confederation Cup, and it has contributed to a poor run in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League.

K'Ogalo have not won any of their last four top-tier matches. They drew 0-0 with Bandari, before losing 2-1 and 2-0 to Kakamega Homeboyz and Nairobi City Stars respectively. Their latest assignment away to Nzoia Sugar ended 1-1.

The ex-Harambee Star has further pointed out a lack of influential players in some matches as the reason why the former champions struggled.

Gor Mahia have not recovered from Caf CC exit

"The team was sure of eliminating Otoho d'Oyo from the competition and making it to the group stage, but we fell 2-1 in aggregate," Omollo told GOAL on Friday.

"Honestly, the players have not recovered from that blow. It is still tormenting them; however, things are improving.

"We also missed the services of some key players like Ernest Wendo and Benson Omalla -who are negotiating with the management about new contracts, Jules Ulimwengu who had gone for paternity leave, and Samuel Onyango who was bereaved.

"But you will see a different team soon because as I had said several weeks ago, we are going for the title."

What next for Gor Mahia?

K'Ogalo will be playing 2008 champions Mathare United at Kasarani Stadium on Sunday.

The Slum Boys have suffered four consecutive losses. They fell 2-0 to Nairobi City Stars before Wazito hammered them 4-1. Tusker FC replicated the same scoreline with KCB the last team to beat them by a solitary goal in the most recent game.

"It will be a tough game because, yes, we understand they are desperate for a win, but we also need the three points," Omollo continued.

Article continues below

"Despite that, I guarantee you, we are going to win on Sunday. It is what we have to do to remain in the title race. Onyango is already back with us, and that will be a plus to the team."

Gor Mahia are currently placed 7th on the table with 19 points.