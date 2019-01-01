Gor Mahia have not paid players and coaches for three months - Rachier

The KPL heavyweights found themselves in a very difficult situation after SportPesa exited as their main sponsor in August

have not paid players and members of the technical bench for the last two and three months respectively, the club's chairman Ambrose Rachier has said.

Rachier revealed the sorry development when the club was launching a partnership with Keroche Breweries at Kasarani Stadium on Saturday.

The firm will sponsor Green Army with Shs1 Million ahead of their home match against USM Alger in the Caf .

With their former shirt sponsor SportPesa all but confirming their exit from the Kenyan market, Rachier cast doubt whether the betting firm will ever return as a sponsor.

The exit of SportPesa also meant the loss of grants from Premier League ( ) to clubs as the giant gambling firm was also the title sponsor of the league.

“There is still no solution as at now as the SportPesa sponsorship is still off. The club owes two months and three months salaries to the players and technical bench respectively,” Rachier told the club's website.

“There are also no monthly grants from KPL.”

The chair is confident Keroche Breweries will, in the near future, be the club's sponsor after signing the short-term partnership.

“We are appealing for more sponsors as there is room for at least five sponsors. Keroche has come to partner with Gor Mahia FC ahead of tomorrow’s [Sunday] match. It [the Keroche partnership] will hopefully result in a long-term partnership,” he added.

Gor Mahia will host the Algerian side in the return leg of the second qualification round hoping to overturn a 4-1 loss suffered on September 15.