Gor Mahia have had two days to prepare for Wazito FC game - Vaz Pinto

The tactician hopeful of getting maximum points despite little time to prepare his charges

Gor Mahia coach Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto says his team has not had enough time to prepare for their Football Kenya Federation Premier League game against Wazito FC.

On Thursday, the reigning champions were at the Mumias Complex, where they played and defeated Vihiga United by a solitary goal scored by Clifton Miheso. On Monday, they will be playing the Francis Kimanzi-led side hoping to collect maximum points.

Despite conceding they have had little time to prepare, the Portuguese coach is optimistic of a good outcome.

"Again, little recovery time and just two days to prepare for the next game," Pinto said ahead of the game.

"Match against opponents [Wazito] with a lot of quality and maximum demand [full concentration]. We remain focused on the growth of our team and confidence but with respect to the opponents."

K'Ogalo are placed fifth on the table with 28 points from 16 matches. They have won nine games, drawn one, and lost six, scoring 24 goals in the process and conceding 18.

They are playing Wazito who are 10th with five points less. From 16 matches, they have managed six wins, five draws, and as many losses. They have further scored 15 goals and conceded 17.

Meanwhile, AFC Leopards missed the chance to move top of the table after a shock 3-1 defeat against Bidco United at Ruaraka on Sunday.

Ingwe went into the match knowing a win will take them top with 39 points but it was not the case as the promoted side pulled off one of the major upsets in the top-flight so far to stun them courtesy of goals from Alex Juma, Peter Nzuki, and David Orem.

Though midfielder Shaka Bienvenue pulled a goal back for Ingwe, it was not enough to help them get something from the game.

Article continues below

"First of all I would like to congratulate Bidco United because they met a good game, but unfortunately we helped them, we helped them to when you are not enough aggressive in our box defensively you are finished and that is what happened today [Sunday]," Ingwe coach Patrick Aussems told Goal afterward.

"When it is 2-0 at half-time and we even had a lot of opportunities but we didn’t score and that is how we got finished, it is finished, I think we conceded a goal with only six minutes played and I guess it was a knockdown for the boys and their reactions after the early goal was not good.

"And then again we concede another stupid second goal and it killed us because at half-time if the game was 1-0 then it could not be the same because maybe we could have come back into it and move top."