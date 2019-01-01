Gor Mahia have habit of turning financial challenges into an advantage - Omollo

The former K'Ogalo player claims no one should dare write the club off just because they are in an unhealthy financial situation

have the habit of circumventing their financial troubles and pick up good results, the club's former defender Sammy Omollo has noted.

The reigning Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions will face-off with DC Motema Pembe in a Caf Confederations Cup playoff at Kasarani on Sunday, while facing some financial challenges, but Omollo says K'Ogalo can perform well despite the constraint.

“There is a way Gor Mahia turn around their financial problems to their advantage and eventually surprise with a good result. Whenever they are going through challenging moments that is when they post positive results,” Omollo told Goal.

Omollo, who is in charge of the KPL side Posta , affirmed such problems have been there before and the Green Army have always defied them and posted great results, including winning trophies.

“This was also the case during my time in the team. This [financial issues] is not a problem which started yesterday they have been there but see the achievements which Gor Mahia have had across all those years,” explained the tactician.

The former head coach stated his confidence in both Gor Mahia and as they look to reach the competition's group stage.

The Dockers will face Horoya AC of Guinea in Conakry on Sunday.

“Both Kenyan teams [Gor Mahia and Bandari] will go far but they have to work on an approach which will help them post good away results. The two teams have the quality which can give them the desired results against their respective opponents,” Omollo concluded.