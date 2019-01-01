Gor Mahia have a fantastic captain in Kenneth Muguna - Okoth

The former K'Ogalo striker believes the appointment of the 23-year old midfielder as the club's skipper was a masterstroke

Kenneth Muguna can be 's greatest captain of all time, former striker Ronald Okoth has said.

Muguna was appointed K'Ogalo's captain after Harun Shakava left the club in July to join Nkana FC of Zambia and Okoth says the appointment of the midfielder as the new skipper will prove to be a good decision in future.

Muguna has been key for Gor Mahia so far as he scored a brace against in their league opening match.

The former midfielder was also part of the national team and scored as drew 1-1 with on September 8 in an international friendly.

“Muguna is simply the best midfielder in the league and Gor Mahia have the best captain in him,” Okoth told Goal.

“He deserves to lead Gor Mahia because he is not only the best midfielder in but also had a good performance with the national team.”

Okoth, who is now turning out for , also added the 2019/20 season can be a fruitful outing for Muguna.

The 23-year old star has been on the losing end once this season when they were beaten by USM Alger 4-1 in the Caf match on September 15.

“The confidence the team has in him after his selection shows undoubtedly trust and he has also not disappointed so far. This could be the season where Muguna can have a career-best performance,” he added.

“He has a big advantage because at his age there is a big room for growth and this can also expose him to other markets outside there.”

Muguna is expected to help Gor Mahia defend the league title they have won in the last three seasons and also help in pushing for a longer stay in the Champions League tournament where they have not qualified for the group stage in recent history.