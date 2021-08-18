Gor Mahia’s Harrison recommended Mali keeper Keita's signing, not ‘cartels’ – Aduda

The K’Ogalo official refutes claims the signing of the 31-year-old Malian custodian was done behind the back of other officials

Gor Mahia official Omondi Aduda has dismissed claims their first signing of the transfer window, Mali goalkeeper Adama Keita, was brought on board by “cartels” at the club.

The 31-year-old custodian was unveiled on Saturday after arriving from Cl Kamsar of Guinea and his transfer caused an uproar, with the club’s treasurer Dolphina Adhiambo coming out to state she was not involved in the acquisition of the player.

Aduda, who is the club’s sporting director, has told Goal the new keeper was signed as a recommendation by new coach Mark Harrison and that Adhiambo was among the officials who attended the meeting to discuss the new signings for the club.

“All those players Gor Mahia will sign this season are as a recommendation from the coach, he has given the technical committee the list of the players he wants, and that will be done,” Aduda told Goal on Wednesday.

“The coach has given us the list and the Mali keeper was among those players he wants, he has also said he is putting his neck on the chopping board, if the players he has recommended will not be up to the task, he will take the responsibility, he will carry the cross.

“The coach wants a total of 26 players, manageable, and new players he wants an experienced goalkeeper, two strikers, two offensive players, and two wing-backs.”

On cartels being involved in signing players, Aduda said: “Who are these cartels? The technical committee comprises the vice-chairman of the club, is he among the cartels?

“It is important to get this and also throw back this question to her [Dophina Adhiambo], instead, of writing things which are not verified, it is not true, there was a technical committee cum executive meeting that took place last week.

“Francis [Wasuna] was present, chairman Ambrose [Rachier] was present, Sam [Ochola] the Secretary was present, Ray Oruo the CEO was present, Dolphina [Adhiambo] was present, the head coach was present, the assistant coach was present, team manager was present, goalkeeper trainer was present, the coach read what he wants.

“So how does Adhiambo claim she doesn’t know who signed the keeper? She was present during the meeting and it is better you go back to her to explain [what she said], and who are these cartels she is referring to.”

