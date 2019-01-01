Gor Mahia hand Muguna the armband after Shakava departure

The midfielder takes the armband after their former skipper left the country for a new challenge in Zambia

Kenyan Premier League ( ) reigning champions have appointed midfielder Kenneth Muguna as the new captain.

Muguna wears the armband of the 18-times KPL winners after Harun Shakava left for Nkana FC in Zambia. Muguna's assistant will be his international teammate and defender Joash Onyango.

"The club can confirm that [Kenneth] Muguna is the new club captain taking over from Harun Shakava who has since left the club to join Nkana FC of Zambia," Gor Mahia announced the appointment on their website.

"He will be deputized by central defender [Joash] Onyango. Onyango was Muguna’s teammate and captain during their days at FC."

Muguna returned to Gor Mahia before last season started after his short stint with former coach José Marcelo Ferreira at KF Tirana in Albania. The midfielder started his career at the now-defunct Palos FC before a move to Western Stima. He signed for Gor Mahia two years ago.

Muguna's first role as Green Army's captain will be their Caf preliminary match against Burundi's champions Aigle Noir on August 11 in Bujumbura.

Muguna and Onyango will also lead the club in the upcoming 2019/20 season where they will be looking to defend the title for a fourth consecutive time.