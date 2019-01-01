Gor Mahia handed Caf fine as ban on Harun Shakava and Joash Onyango extended

K’Ogalo have now been fined Sh1m by the Caf Disciplinary Board after some of their key players were involved in indiscipline acts

Gor Mahia have been dealt a big blow after Caf issued sanctions on Tuesday.

The Kenyan champions have been fined Sh1milion by Caf with key players Harun Shakava and Joash Onyango – set to miss the next two Caf matches for alleged indiscipline behaviour during their match against Lobi Stars in Nigeria.

Captain Harun Shakava was involved in a brawl with the opponents’ custodian, with his partner Joash Onyango also reportedly abusing the referee. As a result, the two have been suspended for two more Caf matches.

When reached for comment, club's deputy secretary General Ronald Ngala says they had anticipated for that and it should act as a lesson to the players. “After they missed last weekend, we anticipated for a tougher action and had been prepared for that.

“However, the fine is too much for the club, we will not appeal the decision by Caf though. It is a wake-up call for our players, they should also learn to behave better in these matches next time,” Ngala told Goal.com.

This means both Shakava and Onyango will not be in the team to face New Star of Cameroon in the return leg of the Caf Confederation Cup on Sunday.

K’Ogalo are carrying a 2-1 advantage going into the fixture and will reach the group stages of the competition for the second season in a row, if they manage a win or a draw of any kind.