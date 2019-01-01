Gor Mahia handed boost as Muguna and Ochieng set to return against Ulinzi Stars

The British coach confirms to Goal they will welcome two key players when they host the Soldiers in Kisumu on Saturday

Go Mahia will welcome back two key players as they prepare to take on in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) on Saturday.

The Kenyan champions have been boosted with the return from injury of defender Wellington Ochieng and skipper Kenneth Muguna.

Ochieng has not featured for K’Ogalo since their Caf Confederation Cup match against Daring Club Motema Pembe of the Democratic Republic of the Congo at the start of the month, which they lost 2-1 away to exit the competition with a 3-2 aggregate scoreline.

On the other hand, Muguna missed their league match against FC in Mombasa at the weekend, with reports suggesting he had stayed away because of non-payment issues, though later confirmed to Goal he was out because of injury.

Gor Mahia coach Steven Polack has revealed to Goal the two players will report to training on Wednesday and will be accessed by the club doctors ahead of their showdown with the army side in Kisumu.

“[Ochieng] is fit to return and I expect him to train with us on Wednesday same as [Muguna] who seems to have recovered from the injury which kept him out of the Bandari match,” Polack told Goal on Wednesday.

“Apart from the two, only keeper Patrick Odhiambo is still out. He is struggling with a shoulder injury and is still far away from making a comeback. We also have keeper David [Mapigano] back after missing the matches against Kakamega and Bandari.

“Remember [Mapigano] arrived late from where he was with the national team for Afcon duty and Boniface [Oluoch] did very well during his absence. I will look at them in training again before I make the decision on who will start against Ulinzi Stars.”

On how the team is prepared to face Ulinzi Stars, Polack told Goal: “I gave the players two days off because a lot happened last week before we travelled to Mombasa to play Bandari.

“I wanted them to relax their minds and return a refreshed side and I am confident they will come back a rejuvenated side. The players needed a rest and that is why I opted to give them two days after the vital win in Mombasa.”

Gor Mahia are currently topping the 18-team table 24 points from nine matches, while their next opponents Ulinzi Stars, are lying third on the log after collecting 20 points from 11 matches.