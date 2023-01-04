Gor Mahia go down to KCB, AFC Leopards and Tusker shine in FKF Premier League

Football Kenya Federation Premier League giants Gor Mahia suffered their first defeat of the 2022/23 season after losing 1-0 to KCB.

KCB outwit Gor Mahia

Leopards outshine Nairobi City Stars

Tusker fight back to claim victory

WHAT HAPPENED? The Bankers scored the only goal of the encounter at Nyayo National Stadium a minute after the hour mark courtesy of Kennedy Owino’s effort.

Gor Mahia’s insistent attacking across both halves failed to unlock Zedekiah Otieno’s side, who eventually scored and held onto their lead to the end.

Owino’s goal – his third of the season - helped the KCB end a four-match winless run they had against Gor Mahia.

Benson Omalla – who has scored three goals against KCB in their previous encounters – could not inspire K’Ogalo against their opponents.

Meanwhile, AFC Leopards managed to register a 1-0 win over Nairobi City Stars at Moi International Sports Complex, Kasarani.

Leopards’ Cliff Nyakeya intercepted a poor pass from Elvis Noor and slotted past Steve Njung’e to put the away side in the lead.

At Ruaraka Grounds, Tusker fought back and secured a 2-1 win over Vihiga Bullets.

Bullets scored in the second minute when Tusker’s defenders lost concentration and gave the visitors a perfect chance to break the deadlock.

After a number of consistent attacks since going down, the Brewers’ efforts were rewarded in the 15th minute when Deogratius Ojok equalized.

John Njuguna and Shaphan Siwa engaged in one-two before the later spotted Ojok who scored a rather easy goal to peg Bullets back.

The home side scored the winning goal in the 72nd minute after Stewart Omondi’s brilliant cross found David Majak, who found the back of the net with a powerful header.

Humphrey Mieno was initially involved in the build-up as he used his experience to make his way past a number of Bullets’ players before he spotted Omondi with an equally fine pass.

The victory is Tusker’s sixth in a row.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Tusker remain the only team that has won all their matches, while Nzoia Sugar –second with 16 points – continues to produce surprising results that have kept them in the top four.

Gor Mahia, now seventh on the table, will need to find their footing in the Premier League again after the defeat in order not to lose further ground in the title race.

ALL EYES ON: Tusker have shown ambition this season and could wrap up the season early should the rivals fail to pull up their socks quickly.

After ending their four-game winless run, Leopards – in the eighth position - would hope to continue to register wins from the next games.

WHAT NEXT? Tusker are scheduled to play Bandari on January 7, Gor Mahia will tackle Posta Rangers, and Leopards will face Bidco United; both games will be on January 8.