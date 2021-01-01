'Gor Mahia gave me what Posta Rangers couldn't' - Omollo

The former Harambee Star has further insisted he does not regret the decision to help K'Ogalo in the Caf Champions League

Sammy Omollo has never regretted accepting to help Gor Mahia in Caf Champions League assignments.

The former international was hired by K’Ogalo on a short-term deal to handle the side during the Caf Champions League, despite being Posta Rangers coach, after their tactician at that time, Roberto Oliviera from Brazil was banned by Caf from sitting on the touchline owing to a lack of qualified papers.

He went on to help the team get past the APR of Rwanda in the first preliminary round of the competition before being eliminated by CR Belouizdad.

"When I was approached by Gor Mahia to help them, there was no way I would have turned them down," Omollo told Goal on Thursday.

"It was a massive opportunity to learn, and to be honest, I learned a lot in the four games I was in charge of the team in the Champions League. It is something I could not get at Rangers.

"I don't regret taking their offer."

The former Harambee Star was fired by Rangers in February over what they termed as a failure to meet set objectives. The Mailmen coach stated in an interview with Goal that the technical bench had not met the agreed target and had to be replaced with Stanley Okumbi.

"I believe my sacking at Rangers was not entirely on performance but I do not want to talk about it," Omollo continued.

"Even when I was still helping Gor Mahia in continental assignments, I did not abscond my duty at Rangers. I trained my players well and always gave my best.

"But I appreciate my former employers for the opportunity to work with them, in future we might work together again. This is football and things do happen."

Recently, Omollo made a bold statement pointing out K'Ogalo as the most organized team internally with a bright future as opposed to the other Football Kenya Federation Premier League teams.

"I have been in several teams and seen how most things are handled, and all I can say is that K'Ogalo are miles ahead of other teams," Omollo told Goal.

"Starting with their meetings the way the chairman [Ambrose Rachier] handles them is very professional. You can feel where he wants the club to be, what he wants to achieve with the team. Very different from what was happening at my club Posta Rangers.

"Even if things might not be the way they should, I can say there is every reason to be optimistic."