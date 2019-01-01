Gor Mahia fined Sh906,000 by KPL for derby day crowd trouble

The tribunal ruled that fans of K'Ogalo invaded the pitch after full-time whistle, putting safety of players and match officials at risk

will have to pay a heavy fine after they were found guilty for crowd trouble during their Kenyan Premier League ( ) matches against AFC and .

In the first account, the Independent Disciplinary & Complaints Committee (IDCC) have fined the Kenyan champions Sh606,000 for acts of hooliganism during their match against KCB.

“IDCC has fined Gor Mahia a total of Sh606, 000 after the club was found guilty of acts of hooliganism that led to their game against KCB being stopped for fifteen minutes, damage to the stadium perimeter fence and to vehicles during the league match played on 27 January, 2018,” said a statement from KPL obtained by Goal.

And in the second judgment, K’Ogalo has been fined Sh300,000 for a similar offence during their league derby against rivals AFC Leopards.

“The Independent Disciplinary & Complaints Committee (IDCC) has fined Gor Mahia Sh300, 000 for failing to control its fans during the match against AFC Leopards played on Saturday 25 August.”

The club has been given a deadline of 60 days to pay the fine to league body.

“That the above amount should be paid to Premier League within sixty (60) days from the date of this ruling. In the event of default, the said amount shall be recovered by KPL from the club’s share of the Premier League sponsorship by for the 2018-19 club’s entitlement," the statement continued.

The tribunal further reminded Gor Mahia that according to the Rules of Kenyan football, they had the responsibility of controlling their supporters and members and ensures that they behave in a fair manner.

“Clubs are responsible for the conduct of their members and supporters and must ensure they behave in a fair manner and refrain from violent, threatening, abusive, obscene and other provocative and unsporting conduct or language at a match,"added the judgment.

“The home club is responsible for the welfare, safety and security of all officials and visiting clubs."

Gor Mahia are currently leading the KPL table on 41 points, five more than second-placed .