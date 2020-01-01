Gor Mahia finances will decide whether we sign new players – Polack

The British coach reveals to Goal as much as he would love to beef up his squad, it will also depend on the club’s financial status

coach Steven Polack has maintained the club can only sign new players in the January transfer window if the office shows him they have money.

The Kenyan champions have been struggling financially since the exit of betting firm SportPesa as title sponsors, a move that has seen the playing unit and the technical bench go for months without salary.

And with this in mind, the British coach has now told Goal he can only think of adding to his squad, if the club confirms to him they have enough money to spend in the window.

“I would love to bring in some new faces to bolster my squad but again it will all depend on whether the club has money to do the transfers,” Polack told Goal on Monday.

“We all know the club is struggling financially and I don’t want to think too much about the transfer window. We can still use the squad we have but of course, I have my transfer targets ready but it will all depend with the club, do they want to sign, do they have the money to spend?

“The mid-season transfer window is always good in every aspect, even in Europe because it gives the coach the chance to make amends, where you feel you want to improve and implement the changes but again, we can only think about it if you have the money.”

Gor Mahia have already lost two strikers – Ivorian striker Yikpe Gislain Gnamien, who ditched the club to sign for Young Africans (Yanga) in and Ghanaian attacker Francis Afriyie – who left for his native country to attend to personal matters but might not return.

Reports have also emerged Gor Mahia could lose their captain Kenneth Muguna to Nkana FC of Zambia while defender Joash Onyango is also a target of several clubs in Africa.

On the 1-0 win against Wazito FC, Polack said: “It was a huge win, three points are exactly what we needed from the match and I am happy we got them.

“It is unfortunate we only trained twice before the match, the financial situation at the club is not getting any better and I understand sometimes when the players put up a dismal display.”

Gor Mahia scored courtesy of Charles Momanyi to bag maximum points and maintain their top spot in the 17-team Kenyan Premier League ( ) table.