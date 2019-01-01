Gor Mahia FC to play Caf match against RS Berkane at the Kasarani Stadium

Kasarani Stadium is the only facility that meets the requirements of hosting Caf matches in the country

will use Kasarani Stadium for their Caf Confederation Cup match against Moroccan side RS Berkane.

On Friday, the Kenyan champions were denied access to use the facility since the Association of Manufacturers, (KAM) had already booked the same for an Expo that was to start on April 3 to 7.

However, in a statement obtained by Goal, the Sports Kenya Director General Pius Metto says the stalemate has been solved and Gor Mahia will use the facility for their first leg clash on April 7.

"Following appeals that we have received today (Friday), Sports Kenya has requested KAM to end the trade Expo on the April 6, 2019 to allow the match to be played on April 7, 2019.

"It should be noted that Gor Mahia failed to properly plan for the match by not making even a tentative booking that would have secured the date for their match."

Gor Mahia will face the Moroccan side minus four of their key players – Harun Shakava, Ernest Wendo, Shafik Batambuze, Jacques Tuyisenge while head coach Hassan Oktay will also watch from the stands.

Oktay, Wendo, and Batambuze will serve a suspension due to red cards received during their final Group D match against Petro Atletico from Angola.

However, keeper Fredrick Odhiambo has been cleared to play in the match.