Gor Mahia FC to pitch camp in North Africa after facing Hussein Dey

K’Ogalo will remain in North Africa for another week after their Group D match against Hussein Dey of Algeria on Sunday

Goal now understands that the Kenyan champions will pitch camp in North Africa as they prepare for their fifth match in Caf Confederation Cup campaign against set for March 9 in Cairo.

A top source within the club has told Goal that they are planning to remain out of the country for one week as they prepare to the face the Egyptian giants, whom they thrashed 4-2 in the opener at home.

“We are working on that arrangements; those are the plans we are looking at. I can just tell you that it is very positive. We don’t want to waste resources going and coming back to Kenya.

"We would rather remain in North Africa after our match against Hussein Dey and return home after we face Zamalek on March 9,” the source told Goal.

POSTPONEMENT | @UlinziStarsFC vs @OfficialGMFC



The vs Gor Mahia which was scheduled to be played on Wednesday next week at Afraha Stadium, Nakuru, has been postponed.



A new date for the match will be communicated in due course. — KPL (@TheOfficialKPL) February 27, 2019

The new development was further supported by the fact that Kenyan have moved to postpone K’Ogalo’s next mid-week match against Ulinzi Stars that was scheduled for Wednesday at the Afraha Stadium in Nakuru.

Gor Mahia are topping the Group on six points, while Hussein Dey are tied second with Petro Atletico of Angola on four and Zamalek is last on two points.