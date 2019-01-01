Gor Mahia FC striker Jacques Tuyisenge four goals shy of equaling Caf record

The Rwandan striker will however, miss the first leg of the quarter-final clash owing to suspension

Jacques Tuyisenge is just four goals shy of equaling Peter Dawo’s 14 goals for in the Caf competitions.

Tuyisenge struck his 10th goal for K’Ogalo in a 1-0 win over Petro Atletico on Sunday making him the second player to have scored a double-digit figure for the reigning Kenyan champions at the continental stage.

Tuyisenge is now ahead of Andrew Obunga who scored seven goals, Allan Thigo (six), Sammy 'Jogoo' Onyango and Austin Oduor both on four goals each in the top scorer chart.

Tuyisenge also came close to breaking Michael Olunga's record when he became the first K’Ogalo player to have scored in four successive league games since 2015, just one shy of Olunga’s fete to join the elite club that has the likes of Hesbon Omollo, who last set the record between 1983 and 1986.

Unfortunately, the Rwandan striker will miss the first leg of the quarter-final clash owing to suspension after he received a second yellow card during Sunday’s win.

K'Ogalo will know their next Caf Confederation Cup rival on Wednesday.