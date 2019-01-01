Gor Mahia FC striker Erisa Ssekisambu sets target of 20 goals for the season

Gor Mahia striker Erisa Ssekisambu has promised to deliver 20 goals.

The Ugandan striker joined K’Ogalo from Vipers SC and notched his first hat-trick of the season as the Kenyan champions cruised to a comfortable 4-1 win over Mount Kenya United on Wednesday.

Ssekisambu scored in the first half before Dennis Oliech made it 2-0 from the penalty spot. Former Gor Mahia midfielder Moses 'Dube' Odhiambo halved the deficit for Mount Kenya United but Ssekisambu added the third before sealing his hat-trick after receiving an assist from Oliech.

Ssekisambu now says he wants to score over 20 goals for Gor Mahia. “God above everything so blessed for the hat-trick today (Wednesday), in my first start for Gor Mahia in the KPL. I now want to focus for the next game and I believe I can achieve 20 goals and above for the club this season.”

The win ensured that Gor Mahia moved to fourth position on the 18-team table after amassing 13 points, four adrift of league leaders Mathare United.