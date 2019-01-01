Gor Mahia FC striker Ephrem Guikan leaves club after troubled season

Ivorian striker Ephrem Guikan has officially parted ways with Gor Mahia.

The pint-sized player left on Monday just a few days after Goal exclusively reported that he was conspicuously missing from the final list sent to Caf for the Confederation Cup.

Only striker Dennis Oliech, Nicholas Kipkirui and Geoffrey Ochieng – were added to the K’Ogalo list for the group stages of the competition that will kick-off this Sunday.

“We have officially released Guikan after he requested for the release letter. I don’t know where he is headed to but as Gor Mahia we wish well out there,” revealed a top club official.

Goal now understands that the Ivorian striker is already in Zambia trying out with a top club and could sign a contract before the end of this week.

Gor Mahia are preparing to face Sony Sugar in a league match on Wednesday before their opening Group D match against Zamalek of Egypt on Sunday.