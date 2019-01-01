Gor Mahia FC set to miss Ernest Wendo and Francis Mustafa against Zamalek

The two players will sit out the Group opener against the Egyptian side after accumulating two yellow cards from previous matches

Gor Mahia will miss the services of dependable duo Ernest Wendo and Francis Mustafa against Zamalek.

The two players are suspended for the Caf Confederation Cup match against the Egyptian giants set to be played on Sunday at the Kasarani. Gor Mahia CEO Omondi Aduda has confirmed to Goal about the new development.

“The team is ready to face Zamalek, but we will have to do without Wendo and Mustafa. They have accumulated two yellow cards, each and as such, they will not be eligible to feature. It is quite unfortunate but I believe there are players, who can fill their positions well.”

On a positive note, Aduda confirmed that the club will however, welcome the return of defensive partners – captain Harun Shakava and Joash Onyango – for the clash against the Egyptian side. The two players have been serving a ban from Caf and missed the two-legged clash against New Star of Cameroon.

“Harun Shakava and Joash Onyango are back, it is a plus to the team and their comeback is timely.”

Goal also understands that right-back Philemon Otieno is doubtful for the tie and will need late assessment after an injury sustained against Sony Sugar.