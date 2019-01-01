'Gor Mahia FC only deserved a point against Ulinzi Stars' - Polack

K'Ogalo dropped points for the second time this season after the sharing spoils with the Soldiers

head coach Steven Polack believes his charges were average in the goalless draw against on Saturday.

The two sides met in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match staged at Moi Stadium in Kisumu, but neither of them could bag maximum points.

The tactician was disappointed with the result and admits his charges were not up to the task on the day.

"It was an average display from my team, we did not play as we usually do," Polack told Goal after the match.

"Defensively we were better and did not allow [Ulinzi] to trouble our goalkeeper especially in the second half, but we also did not take the few chances we had. Yes, we did not lose the match, it is a point gained but I feel we did not play our usual game."

The tactician feels maybe his absent captain Kenneth Muguna could have changed the outcome.

"[Muguna] is a good player, but we did not have him for the game; maybe he could have helped us or not but he is a quality player," Polack concluded.

Gor Mahia remain top of the table with 25 points from 10 league matches.