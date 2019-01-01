Gor Mahia FC coach Hassan Oktay: We cannot sit and wait to lose against Hussein Dey

K'Ogalo are yet to win away in the Caf competition this season and will be keen to end the poor run against the Algerian side

coach Hassan Oktay is confident that his charges will deliver their first away win in the Caf Confederation Cup against Hussein Dey.

Though sitting on top of Group D with six points, two above their Sunday rivals, the Kenyan champions are yet to get a win away from home this campaign, but have managed to pick maximum points from the two matches played in .

The poor away record saw the team drop to the second tier competition (from the Caf ) after they were held to a barren draw by New Star of . Before that, Gor Mahia surrendered a 3-1 lead registered at home when they lost to Nigerian outfit 2-0 away in Enugu.

In the Group stages, Gor Mahia went down 2-1 to Angolan side Petro Atletico in Luanda and they will face a Hussein Dey side that has enjoyed a good run at home as they have won all the last three matches, managing to score seven goals in the process and conceding only three.

However, those statistics are not worrying coach Oktay, who insists that they are prepared to end the bad run. “We have a chance to correct that poor away record if we win on Sunday and that is our target,” coach Oktay told Goal in an interview before the team left for .

“We cannot sit and wait to lose, that is not football. It is our duty to make things right and not by looking at the past but the present. We have the best chance now because we beat them at home and we can easily beat them away. My players are determined and will make it happen.”

K’Ogalo is seeking to reach the quarter-finals of the competition for the first time in the club’s history.