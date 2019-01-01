Gor Mahia FC coach Hassan Oktay defends Shaban Odhoji and blames poor finishing

The Cypriot maintains that K’Ogalo should have carried the day against the Bankers had they used their chances

coach Hassan Oktay has come to the defence of keeper Shaban Odhoji after a poor display against on Thursday.

The Kenyan champions were forced to battle from three goals down to force a 3-3 draw and snatch a vital point that increased their chances of retaining the Kenyan Premier League ( ) title.

However, keeper Odhoji, who has been preferred in recent weeks to start ahead of first choice Boniface Oluoch, was at fault for the first and second goals but coach Oktay says he is not the type of coach who blames players when results go wrong.

“I can’t blame my keeper for those mistakes because they play as a team. Why is it that when strikers miss chances in any given match, they are not at fault but when a keeper concedes a goal, he has committed a mistake?” Oktay told Goal.

“Odhoji has been marvellous for us in the last few matches and we cannot crucify him just for one or two mistakes. He was fantastic in the second half of the season, we did not concede and I like his attitude because he always leads the team from behind.”

The Cypriot also believes that his strikers missed at least seven clear cut chances against the Bankers in the second half of the match at Machakos.

“We were on top in the second period, I lost count of the chances we created. I guess we had around seven or eight chances that my strikers could not put away. Mustafa (Francis) missed four and scored one, Jacques Tuyisenge missed two and I think Boniface Omondi squandered another,” Oktay continued.

“It was a game we deserved to win but when you don’t use your chances, be assured of dropping points and that is what happened to us. I am happy with the draw because KCB also played well and never gave us time to play our game.”

Gor Mahia will next face on Sunday at Moi Stadium in Kisumu.