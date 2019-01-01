Live Scores
Gor Mahia FC coach Hassan Oktay bemoans lack of ‘many’ goals against New Star

K’Ogalo will now need a draw of any kind in the return leg to sail to the group stages of the competition for the second season

Gor Mahia coach Hassan Oktay is concerned that his strikers cannot finish off open chances.

The Turkish tactician was not a happy man despite his team picking a slim 2-1 win over New Star of Cameroon in the first leg of Caf Confederation Cup play-offs played at the Kasarani Stadium on Sunday.

Oktay is now demanding for his strikers to start finding the back of the net when they have the easiest of chances to do so. “Let me be honest, we are not good at all when it comes to taking our chances. It is something that is disturbing me and I wish my players could know how I feel when they throw away open chances.

“When playing at home you need to take your chances and get a commanding lead but it was not the case for us against New Star. We are going to address this as the team must now improve in the striking department.”

Oktay is however, confident that K’Ogalo will get the result they need to advance to the group stages of the competition. “We will definitely qualify in Cameroon. We are going there for a win and not to defend our lead. I have the players, who can do the job and sometimes we play good away from home.”

Gor Mahia will now need a draw of any kind to advance to the group stages of the competition for the second season in a row.

