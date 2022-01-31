Gor Mahia fans have let the club down - Former assistant coach Omollo

Ex-Gor Mahia assistant coach Sammy Omollo has challenged the fans to step up and help the team if they want to see the club as successful.

The former Harambee Stars defender was relieved of his duties alongside coach Mark Harrison after a 3-0 loss to Posta Rangers in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League assignment.

K'Ogalo management stated action was taken owing to a series of poor results in the Kenyan top-tier.

What has Omollo said?

"First of all, I think the fans have let the club down of late," Omollo told GOAL on Monday.

"They have not been coming to the stadium to cheer the players as they should. Our players need motivation but the supporters have been a letdown. Coming on the pitch boosts the players' confidence.

"Secondly, they should not tolerate what is going on in the team, they should do something about it.

"However, as a Gor Mahia fan and supporter, I wish them the best as well as the new technical bench that has been given the mandate to lead the team."

Who is now in charge of Gor Mahia?

K'Ogalo confirmed Paul Nkata as their new coach. Nkata was born and bred in Buganda, and the first time he set foot in Kenya was in 1986 when he signed for Volcano United as a defensive midfielder.

Apart from Tusker, Nkata has also handled a number of Kenyan clubs among them Muhoroni Youth, Nairobi City Stars, Kakamega Homeboyz, and Bandari.

His reign at Homeboyz ended prematurely after he was allegedly accused of match-fixing, prompting the coach to resign and return to his native Uganda. Nkata will find Gor Mahia sitting in position five on the 18-team table with 27 points from 16 matches, six fewer than table-toppers Homeboyz.

They have managed seven wins, six draws and three losses, scoring 17 goals and conceding 12 in the process.

Kariobangi Sharks, City Stars and KCB are in the second, third and fourth positions respectively.