Gor Mahia fans can expect more from the players - Ondiek

The defender is confident with the preparations and signings made ahead of both the domestic and continental assignments

defender Bernard Ondiek has promised the fans they have more in store for them in both the Caf and in the Football Federation Premier League.

Gor Mahia have been training for the past few weeks since they were allowed to by the government as they prepare for another shot at the Champions League trophy.

“We are geared for the season start and we have new players who we are really gelling well as expected. Gor Mahia always get good players and for the fans, I want you to expect much [more] from us than we gave last season,” Ondiek told the club’s Online TV.

More teams

“For now, I can say all the focus is on the Champions League and obviously we have been there and we know what to do. Since we have some experiences in the Champions League we are now well prepared to tackle it more than the other seasons.

“All we are going for is the Champions League as it is a nice experience for every player in this team. But again, if you do not prepare well, it will be hard to make it.

“All I can say is the fans should be geared for it and I am very happy and confident because we will do good in the Champions League.”

Apart from signing 14 players, Gor Mahia appointed a new coach, Oliveira ‘Robertinho’ Goncalves, and Ondiek is confident all of them will help the club in the new season.

“Apparently, I can say we have a good coach and everything he is going to do will be for the benefit of all the players,” the former star added.

Ondiek praised the team's training saying it is far better than an individual session. Kenyan players were forced to train alone when the league was suspended in March due to the coronavirus issue.

“Individual training is always dependent on how you feel and how the body is but the good thing is that we are now training as a team,” he concluded.

Article continues below

“We are now back as a team and it feels great to have the friends and teammates in the K'Ogalo family. For you to gel and know one another better you only need to train as a team.

“When Covid-19 hit, it was hard because as a player you cannot just stay at home, you need your body to be fit because if you stay for long you will not feel nice.”

Gor Mahia will begin their Premier League title defence against former champions on November 20.