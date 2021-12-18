Gor Mahia fans allegedly rough up referee in loss vs Kakamega Homeboyz

The centre-referee on duty in the match between Gor Mahia and Kakamega Homeboyz, George Mwai, was roughed up allegedly by K'Ogalo fans after giving the hosts a penalty in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League match played on Saturday.

With the visitors leading by a solitary goal scored in the third minute at Bukhungu Stadium by Peter Lwasa, Joshua Odhiambo brought down Yema Mwana just outside the danger zone. However, Mwai pointed to the penalty spot, and that did not go down well with the supporters of the visiting team.

George Odiwuor scored to level matters in the 18th minute before Stephen Opoku scored the second goal to hand Homeboyz a 2-1 win.

What happened to the referee?

After the completion of the first half, Mwai was allegedly roughed up by Gor Mahia fans.

The security personnel and the police in the stadium came to his rescue, and it led to the delay in starting the second half. The official complained of a headache after the break and the fourth official, Wilson Otieno, had to officiate the remainder of the match.

It was the first loss of the season for Gor Mahia who have now dropped to the third position on the table with 18 points from nine matches. KCB, who have played 10 games, are top with 21 points, the same as the unbeaten Homeboyz who come in second thanks to their inferior goal difference.

What is Omollo saying?

Gor Mahia assistant coach Sammy Omollo was left disappointed with the penalty incident and further went on to express his feelings regarding the first loss of the season.

"We started the match well, settled early and deservedly scored early," Omollo told GOAL.

Article continues below

"However, we were unhappy with the penalty given because it was evident the foul was committed outside the box but the referee felt otherwise. It was a situation that contributed to the outcome of the match. We have no problem with the second goal we conceded.

"It is disappointing to lose our unbeaten run this way, but it is a challenge for us to step up after the break and get a positive outcome against Nairobi City Stars."