Gor Mahia fall short in fundraiser for AS Otoho d’Oyo showdown

Football Kenya Federation Premier League side Gor Mahia collected Ksh4 million of their target of Ksh15 million in a fundraiser held on Thursday evening at a Nairobi Hotel.

The fundraiser was organised to help the club collect money that would help them prepare for their upcoming Caf Confederation Cup encounter against AS Otoho d’Oyo on November 28.

Personal Contributions

The club patron and former Kenya Prime Minister, Raila Odinga, according to a document in possession of GOAL, gave a personal contribution of Ksh1 million, and Gor Mahia's national executive committee gave a similar amount.

Former FKF president Sam Nyamweya contributed a total of Ksh100,000 while Members of Parliament Opiyo Wandayi, James Nyikal, Mark Nyamita, and Elisha Odhiambo gave Ksh200,000, ksh100,000, Ksh100,000, Ksh100,000, respectively.

The club's general-secretary Sam Ochola, vice-chairman Francis Wasuna each contributed Ksh5000, while the treasurer, Dolfina Odhiambo, availed Ksh1000.

Homa Bay County Governor Cyprian Awiti made a contribution of Ksh700,000 as well as 20 balls, 40 training kits, and 40 tracksuits.

Meanwhile, Gor Mahia are in Kisumu, where they will camp ahead of the continental game that will be played at Nyayo National Stadium later in the month.

Caf's clearance of the Nairobi facility to host international matches came as a reprieve for the club. Initially, the football governing body had banned Nyayo Stadium from hosting both Gor Mahia and Tusker games after it failed to meet its standards.

"We had to get a solution; the best solution was to write to Caf asking for an extension of the temporary approval for the use of Nyayo Stadium so that we could host our return leg against Otoho d’Oyo at the venue," the club's sporting director Omondi Aduda said in a recent interview.

The stadium had only been scheduled to host the Kenya vs Rwanda World Cup qualifier earlier this week before the ban came into effect.

Article continues below

K'Ogalo are going to play friendlies against Kisumu All-Stars, Muhoroni Youth and Shabana FC ahead of the AS Otoho d’Oyo showdown.

Gor Mahia advanced in the Confederation Cup play-offs after beating Al Ahly Merowe of Sudan in the previous stage.