Gor Mahia fail to beat Mathare United while AFC Leopards draw with Western Stima
Sofapaka defeated Kakamega Homeboyz 2-0 at Mbaraki Stadium on Wednesday in their last match of the Kenyan Premier League 2018/19 season.
Stephen Waruru scored both goals for Batoto ba Mungu who will now finish the season third on the log while Waruru finishes the season with six goals.
Meanwhile, at Kenyatta Stadium Gor Mahia played to a 2-2 draw as the KPL champions failed yet again to register a win against the Slum Boys.
Jacques Tuyisenge scored Gor Mahia's first goal in the 21st minute before Boniface Omondi doubled the lead in the 57th minute.
John Mwangi's deflected effort gave the 2008 champions the first goal before Cliff Nyakeya scored from the spot after Harun Shakava held the ball inside the area.
At Moi Stadium, Western Stima held visiting side AFC Leopards to a barren draw while KCB came from behind to force a 2-2 draw against Zoo FC at Mumias Sports Complex.
The Kisumu draw sees Western Stima finish 12th on the log while AFC Leopards end the season placed 10th on the KPL table standings.
At Awendo Stadium, Chemelil Sugar sealed their KPL status with a 1-0 win over Sony Sugar. The all-important goal was scored by Phillip Muchuma in the 69th minute.
Bandari allowed Nzoia Sugar to fight back and see the game end with a 2-2 draw at Sudi Stadium while Kariobangi Sharks thrashed relegated Vihiga United 4-0 at Kasarani.
At Ruaraka, Tusker pulled off a 2-1 win over Posta Rangers with Boniface Muchiri and Michael Madoya scoring the Brewers goals while Jockins Atudo gave the Mailmen a consolation goal.