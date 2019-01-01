Gor Mahia fail to beat Mathare United while AFC Leopards draw with Western Stima

The last four out of six matches between Mathare United and Gor Mahia have ended in draws

defeated Kakamega 2-0 at Mbaraki Stadium on Wednesday in their last match of the Kenyan Premier League 2018/19 season.

Stephen Waruru scored both goals for Batoto ba Mungu who will now finish the season third on the log while Waruru finishes the season with six goals.

Meanwhile, at Kenyatta Stadium played to a 2-2 draw as the champions failed yet again to register a win against the Slum Boys.

Jacques Tuyisenge scored Gor Mahia's first goal in the 21st minute before Boniface Omondi doubled the lead in the 57th minute.

John Mwangi's deflected effort gave the 2008 champions the first goal before Cliff Nyakeya scored from the spot after Harun Shakava held the ball inside the area.

At Moi Stadium, held visiting side AFC to a barren draw while came from behind to force a 2-2 draw against Zoo FC at Mumias Sports Complex.

The Kisumu draw sees Western Stima finish 12th on the log while AFC Leopards end the season placed 10th on the KPL table standings.

At Awendo Stadium, Sugar sealed their KPL status with a 1-0 win over . The all-important goal was scored by Phillip Muchuma in the 69th minute.

allowed to fight back and see the game end with a 2-2 draw at Sudi Stadium while thrashed relegated 4-0 at Kasarani.

At Ruaraka, pulled off a 2-1 win over Posta with Boniface Muchiri and Michael Madoya scoring the Brewers goals while Jockins Atudo gave the Mailmen a consolation goal.