Gor Mahia eye ex-Southampton star Harrison as head coach

The 60-year-old tactician has managed 13 clubs since he launched his managerial career in 1994

English coach Mark Harrison could be the next man to take charge of the Football Kenya Federation Premier League side Gor Mahia, Goal has reliably learnt.



Gor Mahia are in search of a man to replace Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto, who recently parted ways with the club by mutual consent, and the former Southampton and Stoke City player, now 60, has been linked with the job.

Tipped as next coach

"I am tipping him to be the next coach because the top hierarchy is in agreement that he qualifies for the coaching responsibility," a source close to the development told Goal on Sunday.



"All along, we have been looking for one who is experienced, understands the terrain of African football and Harrison ticks all the boxes and that is why he is at the top of our wishlist.

"He has been to South Africa and Zimbabwe where he managed top-tier sides and that means he would not have many problems handling our team."



On Friday, Goal revealed that the local heavyweights had narrowed their focus to just three countries in search of Vaz Pinto's successor: "The men already on the club's preferred list are from Serbia, Belgium and the United Kingdom. It is too early to give names or say who is likely to be our next coach, though," a source told Goal.



"We will undertake the recruitment process with the highest level of professionalism and, in the end, we hope to get the most qualified coach. We need a coach who will help push our ambitions both in the local domestics and in the Caf games.

"Experience is a key ingredient and that has always guided us in recruiting the previous coaches and it is not going to be different this time around. We have always selected top-notch coaches and the results have shown we have been doing a great recruitment job."





The former goalkeeper played for Southampton between 1977 and 1979, was at Stoke City between 1982 and 1984, and the two clubs are among eight sides he featured for during his active playing career.



Harrison has coached 13 clubs and among them are Chippa United and Golden Arrows of the Premier Soccer League in South Africa, and Zimbabwe's PSL teams Harare City and Highlanders FC, as well as Botswana's Township Rollers.

