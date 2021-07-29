Gor Mahia exodus? 10 senior players in secret talks with other clubs

The stars are said to have been frustrated by the office's slow speed to solve financial problems

Up to 10 players at Football Kenya Federation Premier League side Gor Mahia are secretly engaging other clubs in bids to secure transfer moves, Goal understands.



A source close to the club has intimated to Goal that the said players have started to talk to potential new employers as they can not afford to live with the financial struggles they have had in the ongoing season. Without giving names, the source said the concerned stars are ready to leave the club en masse.

What has been said

"Yes, I can count at least 10 who have already started secret talks with clubs both in the country and foreign ones," the highly-placed source revealed on Thursday.



"They feel insecure, some feel they have given much to the club, while Gor Mahia are not showing any sign of reciprocating the same and that is pushing them closer to the exit door.



"Some of the players who are engaged in these talks have contracts that are set to run across the next two seasons, but they are not seeing light at the end of the tunnel in as far as getting a solution to the problems concerned. We may end up seeing the biggest exodus at our club ever seen before.



"Just look at how we have been performing, especially after winning the Shield Cup and you will draw a conclusion that things are not rosy. It is a matter of waiting to see what might happen next."





The revelation comes a day after the former Gor Mahia national organising secretary Judith Nyangi launched sarcastic attacks on the club's chair, Ambrose Rachier: "You are doing a great job as chairman," Nyangi said.



"The silence is very beautiful and great, the club is performing extremely well and the results are so sweet, the executive committee is extremely united and focused, the club has millions in our three pay bill numbers and bank accounts and this is beautiful, all our players have five-year contracts and this is excellent, none is leaving."



Kenneth Muguna and Charles Momanyi are the senior players who have already left the local giants. Muguna signed for Tanzania's Azam FC while Momanyi is understood to be heading to Tusker.