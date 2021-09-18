Ex-Kariobangi Sharks' Lwasa and former Wazito FC's Ng'ang'a agree to join Gor Mahia

K'Ogalo, who saw a number of their transfer targets turn down their approach, are, however, yet to make the new signings official

Football Kenya Federation Premier League heavyweights Gor Mahia have reached an agreement to sign Peter Lwasa and Dennis Ng'ang'a, Goal can reveal.

Lwasa is a former Kariobangi Sharks star while Ng'ang'a could be acquired from Wazito where he had a decent run with the top-tier side. The two could be the new players to join the local giants, who are yet to confirm their new stars deep into the transfer window.



"Yes, after negotiating and agreeing on personal terms, the two have agreed to join us," a source at Gor Mahia told Goal without revealing the length of the contracts awarded to Lwasa and Ng'ang'a.

"We hope the two will give us what we want for the duration they will be with us. The club is also pursuing the other targets at a speed that we hope these transfer matters will be concluded in time so that the focus is shifted to the new season."



The club faces what could be a massive exodus in the ongoing transfer window. Since Kenneth Muguna signed for Tanzanian giants Azam FC, Charles Momanyi, Andrew Juma, and Samuel Njau have left too. Momanyi has already been unveiled by the Premier League champions, while Juma is a top target for KCB, who are under ex-Gor Mahia coach Zedekiah Otieno.





Njau, on the other hand, is expected to be signed by Posta Rangers and leaves the giants, who are expected to lose another goalkeeper, Boniface Oluoch. Clifton Miheso, Goal understands, gave an ultimatum to the club that he would only extend his contract if the outstanding arrears are cleared first.



Mpiana Mozizi and Malian goalkeeper Adama Keita are understood to have been signed by the Premier League record champions, although their arrivals have not been confirmed by the outfit either.

Under Mark Harrison - who was appointed to take the head coach's role after Manuel Vaz Pinto resigned - Gor Mahia will start the 2021/22 Premier League season against KCB, who finished second last season.



They are also going to represent Kenya in the Caf Confederation Cup after they failed to grab a Champions League ticket as was the norm in the past four consecutive seasons.