Gor Mahia enter race to sign Ochieng and Omwenga

The league champions have outlined plans to beef up their squad in the mid-season window as they chase the league title

have entered the race to sign forward Ovella Ochieng and defender Omwenga.

After the FKF Premier League transfer window opened on Monday, Goal can exclusively reveal the league champions have already opened talks to sign the two former players.

A source, who did not want to be named, has confirmed to Goal apart from Ochieng and Omwenga, the club will also sign two foreign strikers, one from and another one from Rwanda.

“It is true the club is negotiating to sign Ochieng and Omwenga,” the source told Goal on Tuesday.

“They have already started negotiations and it is very likely the two will be part of Gor Mahia squad before the window shuts down.

“Gor Mahia are planning to beef up their defensive area, and also the strike force, and apart from the two Kenyan players, they have started talks with two foreign strikers who will join the team.”

The source further confirmed to Goal new coach Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto has recommended Gor Mahia to work on their defensive area because they have been conceding easy goals in the league and the Caf competitions.

“The new coach is very concerned with the defensive abilities of some of the players in Gor Mahia squad and he now wants to work on it, he has already outlined some of the areas the team needs to work on and he kept mentioning the defensive line,” the source continued.

Gor Mahia have made a rather bad start to the season and despite playing three matches fewer than the leaders, they are in 10th position on the 18-team table with nine points from six matches.

Their recent league match ended in tears as they suffered a 1-0 defeat against promoted side at Kasarani Stadium and it was their third defeat this campaign.

K’Ogalo are also taking part in the Caf Confederation Cup and this is after they performed dismally in the , where they lost 8-1 on aggregate to Algerian side CR Belouizdad.

Gor Mahia have now been lined up to face Napsa Stars of Zambia in the playoffs of the Confederation Cup, with the first meeting planned for on February 14 and the return fixture a week later in Lusaka.