Gor Mahia Elections: Wasuna, Odhiambo elected Vice Chairman and Treasurer respectively

The process was marred with skirmishes as the former treasurer accused the organizers of a lack of transparency

Francis Wasuna has been re-elected as Vice Chairman to deputise the long-serving Ambrose Rachier who was unopposed.

In the election process conducted virtually on Saturday, August 8, the incumbent received 226 votes which translated to 58% of total votes while his only challenger Sally Bolo managed to get 163 votes, which is 42% of the total.

The proceeding was marred by skirmishes as Sally, who was the former K'Ogalo treasurer, turned physical as the provisional results trickling in showed she had no chance of winning.

More teams

The candidate was forced out to ensure normalcy resumes and the process was finally completed and Wasuna announced the winner.

Dolphina Odhiambo defeated Chrispine Okoth to win the Treasurer position. The former managed to get 286 votes, translating to 74% while Okoth managed just 103 votes, 26% of the total votes.

Apart from Rachier, Sam Ocholla was also elected as the club's Secretary-General unopposed, taking over from Ronald Ngala who, reportedly, did not qualify for the post.

"The elections were not properly planned and I had advised my fellow aspirants to wait until everything is organised well before the process, but they did not listen to me," former club's Organising Secretary Judith Nyangi told Goal.

"We will definitely go to court over the same, and I believe the results will be nullified and we shall go to the ballot again. We just want free and fair elections, a credible process."

Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) had threatened to nullify Gor Mahia's elections if they were done unlawfully.

The SDT, in a letter signed by Elynah Sifuna Shiveka who is the deputy chairperson and obtained by Goal, said the exercise must be conducted in strict adherence to the law if the results have to be recognised thereafter.

Ben Mathews Agunda, David Osewe Odero, Alfred Odhiambo Otieno, Gilbert Otieno Wandera, George Ochieng Gombe, Meshack Odera and Edder Jalang'o are the Gor Mahia members who have asked the tribunal to stop the elections which they claim is set to be done against the demands of the Sports Registrar.

"Upon reading the chamber notice filed under a certificate of urgency and all the accompanying documents dated August 4 and filed on August 5, the tribunal hereby directs and orders as follows," read the opening paragraph of the SDT’s letter.

Article continues below

"That no interim orders are issued in regard to prayer no. 3 of the chamber summons dated 4th of August 2020 and filed at the tribunal on 5th August, 2020.

"The activity of the first respondent scheduled for 8 August 2020 shall be declared null and void in case it was unprocedural and unlawfully done.

"The claimants shall serve all the respondents with the application and these directions on or before Monday 10th August 2020."