Gor Mahia elections to take five minutes – Chairman Ogoye

The exercise which has attracted controversy already is expected to be conducted on August 8 through a virtual platform

electoral board chairman Henry Ogoye has promised the polling exercise will take a record five minutes.

The Green Army’s registered members are expected to vote for the vice-chairman and the honorary treasurer since Ambrose Rachier stands elected as chairman as no one showed interest to challenge him for the influential position.

Sam Ochola will become the new secretary-general as he also did not receive any challenger in the August 8 elections.

The virtual elections are expected to be carried out by the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of (ICPAK), the only body allowed to conduct online elections.

“We have decided to issue the code a day to the elections so as to address any issue that will arise and put to test the integrity of the whole process,” Ogoye said as was quoted by Nation Sports.

“We have completed the coding of candidates and all the voters. Those are the two important components of the virtually held polls.

“I can assure you the exercise will be free and fair. It will take a record five minutes to know the results.”

Ogoye further detailed how sensitive the process will be as only the registered members are expected to take part in the matter.

“A voter should not share his code because it cannot be used to vote on his behalf,” the chair added.

“The code is synchronised since it will ask for the Identity number which must correspond to the Mpesa SMS. The link will be shared on the last day.”

Meanwhile, dissatisfied members have yet again reiterated their desire to have the elections stopped.

Through their lawyer Omondi Omollo, the members had laid down their demands of how they wanted the polls to be conducted.

They contested some of the eligibility requirements from candidates and said if their prayers were not going to be addressed, they are ready to petition the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) to stop the polls altogether.

“Saturday is still far,” Omollo said. “We are still working on our case and we will be heading there any time before the date of elections.”

Judith Nyangi, who has an interest in the honorary treasurer post, has publicly claimed the requirements for candidates to possess a degree are meant to lock her out of the race.

However, Rachier maintained the eligibility test were applied to help the club elect competent officials.