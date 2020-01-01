Gor Mahia elections: Rachier unopposed as Kenyan giants set to pick new officials

The long-serving official looks likely to retain his position as no official has currently shown interest to vie against him

chairman Ambrose Rachier looks likely to return unopposed as no official has shown interest to contest the position during the much-awaited elections set for August 8.

The Kenyan champions are set to conduct the polls using the electronic online voting system after the government extended the curfew of sporting activities and social gatherings for another 30 days on Monday.

According to a list of aspirants published by the club’s official website, Rachier, who has been in charge of the club for the last 16 years, is still unopposed going into the exercise.

Former treasurer Sally Bolo, who now wants to contest for the vice-chairman post will face off with Francis Wasuna, Ronald Ngala will go for the secretary-general post alongside Sam Ochola, while the honorary treasurer post has attracted aspirants such as Judith Nyangi, Chrisphine Okoth, Dolfina Onduto and Victor Mbaka.

On Tuesday, the club confirmed that they had closed the membership drive ahead of the exercise to pick new officials.

Only four positions will be contested during the polls that will be done under the club’s new constitution which was changed to comply with the Sports Act 2013, which directs that only three officials are mandated to run the affairs of the club.

In an earlier interview, Rachier confirmed his interest to defend his seat has the blessing of his family. In 2019, Rachier said he would be leaving the club but after a change of mind, the veteran administrator revealed he talked with his family members and sought permission to contest the August 8 elections.

“I have spoken with my family and they have told me Gor Mahia are important and that I should stick a little bit around then I can leave later on,” Rachier told Radio Jambo.

“We have had successful family negotiations and I have their blessings to contest again. They have given me permission just to steady the boat. Not all family members have agreed to this but those who supported the move told me to go for just one term.

"Gor Mahia are not a monarch and I welcome other people to come and challenge me in the ballot.”

Gor Mahia were declared Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions and will represent the country in the Caf next season.