Gor Mahia elections: Rachier Chairman's candidacy has 'family blessings'

The veteran administrator revealed he will contest for the post again after wide consultations with his close relatives

chairman Ambrose Rachier has confirmed his interest to defend his seat has the blessing of his family.

In 2019, Rachier said he would be leaving the club but after a change of mind, the veteran administrator revealed he talked with his family members and sought permission to contest the August 8 elections.

“I have spoken with my family and they have told me that Gor Mahia are important and that I should stick a little bit around then I can leave later on,” Rachier told Radio Jambo.

“We have had successful family negotiations and I have their blessings to contest again. They have given me permission just to steady the boat.

“Not all family members have agreed to this but those who supported the move told me to go for just one term.

"Gor Mahia are not a monarch and I welcome other people to come and challenge me in the ballot."

The Kenyan Premier League ( ) chairman revealed the exact reasons that saw him change his mind and believes it is important to remain at the helm of K'Ogalo.

“I have only said, once, that I was intending not to stand again and defend the seat. Critics will always poke holes even in good things," he added.

"Only once last year did I say I will not stand again but due to the challenges, we have had as a club, I decided otherwise.

“Many times, I have said that if you are the captain and the ship is sinking you will not jump out of the ship and leave the travelers alone.

“When I decided not to defend the chairmanship, things were going well for Gor Mahia. We had a financial partner and we had money. But later the sponsor left abruptly in August and I saw the ship sinking.

“It would be wrong for me to jump out of the sinking ship because I will be blamed. I decided to stay a bit longer so that I can steady it then I will leave and give a chance for other people to lead.”

Rachier confirmed an election board is yet to be constituted to oversee the August virtual elections.

“We will form an electoral board that will come with guidelines ahead of the upcoming polls,” he concluded.

“They will also set out the amount of money which contestants are required to pay before they are cleared for the interested seat.

“One must not be a bankrupt man, should be of sound mind and such as qualifications that are even requirements set out by the national constitution.”

No one has shown an interest to challenge Rachier as of yet.