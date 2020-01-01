Gor Mahia elections: Rachier and Ochola unopposed ahead of exercise

The long-serving official is now set to return and lead K'Ogalo for four years after the club closed the deadline for nominations

chairman Ambrose Rachier is set to reclaim his seat unopposed after no candidate offered to contest against him in the coming polls.

The long-serving official was among aspirants who presented their papers by deadline day on Friday at 17:00 and according to a source who spoke to Goal on condition of anonymity, there was no other candidate who offered to challenge him for the chairmanship post.

The Kenyan champions will also have a new secretary-general after Sam Ochola became the only contestant for the post of the polls set to be held on August 8.

More teams

“We have received all the papers from candidates keen to contest and the chairman is set to return unopposed because no one offered to challenge him,” the source told Goal on Friday.

In the other posts, Sally Bolo will square it off with Francis Wasuna for the vice-chairman seat while the treasurer’s post has attracted Dolfina Onduto and Chrisphine Okoth.

Goal understands, former organising secretary Judith Nyangi, who was keen to vie for the treasurer position, will not be in the ballot box after she failed to hand in her papers.

K’Ogalo are set to conduct the polls using an electronic online voting system after the government extended the curfew of sporting activities and social gatherings for another 30 days on Monday.

Only four positions will be contested during the polls that will be done under the club’s new constitution, which was changed to comply with the Sports Act 2013, which directs that only three officials are mandated to run the affairs of the club.

In an earlier interview, Rachier confirmed his interest to keep his seat has the blessing of his family.

In 2019, Rachier said he would be leaving the club but after a change of mind, the veteran administrator revealed he talked with his family members and sought permission to contest the August 8 elections.

Article continues below

The Electoral Board secretary Kennedy Mbara confirmed on Friday they will not rescind the decision to demand a degree as one of the rules for all the aspirants keen to contest for various seats.

“We will make sure we verify the papers accordingly and maybe by Saturday, we will release the names of those who have passed the rules and are eligible to vie,” Mbara told reporters.

Gor Mahia were declared the 2019-20 Kenyan Premier League champions and will now represent the country in the Caf next season.