Gor Mahia elections: Qualifications meant to lock me out – Nyangi

K’Ogalo are expected to conduct polls on August 8 and one of the requirements for candidates is the possession of a degree

organising secretary Judith Nyangi has claimed the election requirement that has been put in place for any candidate to fulfil is meant to lock her out.

Nyangi has declared interest to vie for the honorary treasurer’s post but she has been a vocal opponent of the requirement that one should have a degree in order to vie for any of the vacant positions.

“It is all dictatorship,” Nyangi said when asked why she is opposing the election requirements during an interview with Radio Jambo.

“They are trying to force me out of the competition by putting in place the qualifications they have asked for.

“Elections must be held according to the supreme law of the land. This is an office we are seeking to serve the public without monthly salaries.

“Even the Members of Parliament are not required to have a degree, so why me the voice of the voiceless is being asked to have a degree, for what now?”

Basing her argument on the recent demands by the Sports Registrar Rose Wasike on how the Gor Mahia elections should be carried out, Nyangi maintained that she should not be stopped at all for gunning for a post of her choice.

“A day ago or so, Sports Registrar wrote to the club and stated no one should be barred from contesting by placing such a qualification,” Nyangi added.

“She stated that elections are free for all and we are still waiting for Ambrose Rachier [Gor Mahia chairman] and his own board of election to react on the demands of the letter.

“Since they have gone silent we are not going to take chances and on Monday, we will file a case with the Sports Disputes Tribunal [SDT] and request that the election process be stopped until when the Registrar's demands are met.”

Nyangi is also disputing the new Gor Mahia constitution under which the club is targeting to conduct its elections as per its provisions.

“The constitution that is asking for all these kind of qualifications is not the one that was deposited at the Registrar's office,” she explained.

“The Registrar demanded that a club's constitution must be in line with the constitution of the Republic of , 2010. She also made it clear that it should be in line with the Sports Act of 2013 which the purported new constitution does not.”

She also claimed the current officials running K’Ogalo are illegally discharging their duties since their terms ended.

“Since the current office bearers were elected in 2015, they have failed to hold subsequent elections. We should have conducted elections in 2018 and that means we are all now in office illegally,” she concluded.

Nyangi, Dolfina Onduto, and Victor Mbaka have publicly declared interest to contest for the honorary treasurer post during the August 8 polls.