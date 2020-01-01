Gor Mahia elections: Owalo not interested in chairmanship or any post

The businessman came out to state he will not be seeking any seat during the upcoming K’Ogalo elections on August 8

Businessman Eliud Owalo has come out to clarify he will not be seeking any seat during the forthcoming elections.

The Kenyan champions are set to conduct the polls using an electronic online voting system after the government extended the curfew of sporting activities and social gatherings for another 30 days on Monday.

Owalo, a club supporter who has always come in to support the team when faced with financial problems, has categorically stated he does not see himself vying for any seat in the coming exercise and even in the foreseeable future.

More teams

“Based on persistent inquiries from the media, Gor Mahia fans and members of the public in general in the recent past, I wish to clarify as follows; I’m neither interested in the chairmanship of Gor Mahia nor any other position in the club for that matter, both during the forthcoming elections and in the foreseeable future,” Owalo said in a statement on his social media pages.

“For the record, I’ve been a fan of the club since the 1980s, and I’m happy being and remaining an ordinary but committed member of the Gor Mahia family.

“Granted, I do provide some material support once in a while to the club depending on unfolding events from time to time, but this should not be misconstrued to imply I’m interested in any leadership position at the club.

“As a Kenyan people, we need to change our mindset from the parochial and retrogressive thinking that we should only identify with and provide support to certain initiatives in anticipation of something in return, worst of all positions of leadership.

“This is the negative culture that has made us suffer a leadership deficit at all levels in the past. We should support various initiatives based on and informed by our genuine commitment to the cause as opposed to egocentric interests.”

Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier looks likely to return unopposed as no official has shown interest to contest the position.

According to a list of aspirants published by the club’s official website, Rachier, who has been in charge of the club for the last 16 years, is still unopposed going into the exercise.

Article continues below

Former treasurer Sally Bolo, who now wants to contest for the vice-chairman post will face off with Francis Wasuna, Ronald Ngala will go for the secretary-general post alongside Sam Ochola, while the honorary treasurer post has attracted Judith Nyangi, Chrisphine Okoth, Dolfina Onduto, and Victor Mbaka.

On Tuesday, the club confirmed they had closed the membership drive ahead of the exercise to pick new officials.

Only four positions will be contested during the polls that will be done under the club’s new constitution which was changed to comply with the Sports Act 2013, which directs that only three officials are mandated to run the affairs of the club.