Gor Mahia elections: Officials must have a diploma to contest for a seat

The club will only retain four posts - chairman, vice chairman, secretary general and treasurer – if the new draft is endorsed

has set high standards for officials seeking to contest for various seats in the coming elections.

The club has for the first time set up academic qualifications with all officials seeking for posts required to be holders of a diploma.

“All those who will be keen to contest for seats must be holders of a diploma in any field,” read part of the draft constitution seen by Goal.

The new rule is part of the many changes in the club’s draft constitution that will be discussed during a Special General Meeting (SGM) set for April 9.

Other changes in the constitution include the scrapping of several posts – senior vice-chairman, first vice chairman, and second vice-chairman - and this will be replaced by one post of vice chairman.

The other posts that will be done away with include that of the Assistant Secretary General and Deputy Secretary General, same as the assistant treasurer’s post and that of the organizing secretary.

The club will also set up a secretariat that will be headed by a CEO, who must hold a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, with both a Finance Officer, Security Liaison Officer and Media Liaison Officer, working under the (CEO).